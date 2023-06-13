Fox News warns Tucker Carlson against posting new videos on Twitter

The feud between Fox News and Tucker Carlson has escalated. The network has demanded that Carlson stop posting videos on Twitter that bear eerie similarities to his previous show.

Fox has sent a letter to Carlson, accusing him of violating the terms of his contract which runs until 2025 and limits his ability to appear in media, other than Fox, according to a report by the New York Times.

After receiving the letter, Carlson's lawyer, Harmeet Dhillon said his "friend and client" would not be silenced, either by the far left or Fox News.

“Doubling down on the most catastrophic programming decision in the history of the cable news industry, Fox is now demanding that Tucker Carlson be silent until after the 2024 election,” the statement read. “Tucker will not be silenced by anyone.”

Previous reports stated that Carlson had been sent a cease-and-desist letter by Fox. The network argues that since it is still paying Carlson, he needs to fulfill his contract obligations. However, Tucker is making a First Amendment argument for posting the videos, adding that Fox committed material breaches of the contract. Fox fires Tucker Fox News Media fired Carlson less than a week after parent company Fox Corp settled the defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.

Dominion Voting Systems alleged in its lawsuit that Carlson allowed election-fraud claims about its voting technology firm to air on his show while casting doubts on the plausibility of those claims in private messages that emerged in legal filings.

Since his departure from Fox, there were reports that Tucker may join a rival media group. However, Tucker went solo and started his own programme on Twitter, titled "Tucker on Twitter".

Tucker makes waves with new show The Elon Musk-owned platform encouraged the likes of Tucker to post their entire shows on the micro-blogging site and the ploy worked like a charm. The first two episodes of Tucker's show received far more eyeballs than any of the legacy media houses managed during their prime time on the same day.

The first video was viewed 115 million times, while the second video had garnered 55.2 million views as of Tuesday morning.

Tucker's executive producer has announced the third episode of the show will be released on Tuesday and would focus on the indictment of former president Donald Trump.

