Four military-grade drones breached a restricted airspace at Dublin Airport late on Monday (December 1) night, flying directly into the projected flight path of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s aircraft, according to an article published in The Journal. Zelenskyy’s plane landed slightly ahead of schedule, touching down only minutes before the drones arrived at the point where the aircraft had originally been expected to pass around 11pm.

After missing the approach, the drones moved to the Irish Sea, circling above an Irish Naval Service vessel that had been covertly positioned offshore as part of the security plan for the visit. According to sources, the drones appear to have been launched from Dublin’s northeast, possibly near Howth, and remained airborne for as long as two hours. Gardai are examining whether they were deployed from land or from an untracked vessel.

The operators and current whereabouts of the drones remain unknown. While drones with military specifications can perform a wide range of tasks, investigators believe the illuminated lights on these devices suggest an attempt to interfere with or unsettle the aircraft’s arrival. Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly was briefed during the early hours of Tuesday (December 2), and senior government figures, including the Taoiseach and the Ministers for Justice and Defence, were informed shortly afterwards. It is unclear whether Ukrainian officials were notified.

This incident resembles recent drone-related disruptions in other parts of Europe, including airport shutdowns in Brussels and Denmark, which heightened regional security concerns. Irish security assessments indicate that the drones involved were large, costly, and built to military standards, raising the possibility that the event was a form of hybrid aggression. Hybrid tactics typically blend military tools with non-military pressure, such as cyberattacks, sabotage, or disinformation, often executed by state intelligence or defence agencies without open warfare.

After failing to intersect with the presidential aircraft, the drones focused on the Le William Butler Yeats, operating within Ireland’s 12-nautical-mile maritime zone. Authorities opted not to engage the drones. The naval ship lacked any capability to disable them, and although an Air Corps aircraft was on patrol, it did not intervene.