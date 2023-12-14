Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani opts not to testify in Georgia defamation trial

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has decided against testifying in his defamation damages trial, where two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, are seeking millions in damages over conspiracy theories spread by Giuliani post-2020 election.

Giuliani already owes over $230,000 in defamation damages after being found liable. The trial takes place as Trump awaits his own criminal trial in Washington, DC.

A spokesperson for Giuliani told CNN that the former New York mayor will not testify in the defamation damages trial, signalling a strategic decision amid impactful testimonies from the plaintiffs, Freeman and Moss. Giuliani's absence from the witness stand follows the emotional accounts of the election workers, who detailed the severe repercussions they faced due to the spread of lies about them.

Plaintiffs' gut-wrenching testimonies

Freeman and Moss provided gut-wrenching testimonies over two days, describing the emotional toll and life-altering consequences of Giuliani's false statements.

Freeman said she received a flood of threats with racist and threatening messages that left her shaken. The emotional impact on Moss was also evident as she described feeling trapped and helpless.

Giuliani has already been found liable for defamation and owes Freeman and Moss over $230,000 after failing to respond to parts of their lawsuit.

His attempt to argue that his statements did not cause harm was contradicted by the compelling testimonies from the plaintiffs.

Giuliani conceded in July that he made defamatory statements but contended that his comments on voter fraud were protected speech.

Also watch | Special counsel Jack Smith challenges 'Presidential Immunity' of Donald Trump Giuliani's attorney, Joseph Sibley, acknowledged some harm but argued that the damages sought were excessive, likening it to "the civil equivalent of the death penalty."

Sibley said that the jury must consider an appropriate amount in line with Giuliani's conduct, challenging the extent of damages sought by the plaintiffs.