Former Israeli PM, Naftali Bennett advices civilians how to catch Hamas militants posing as IDF

Amid the ongoing Israel- Hamas war, Israel’s former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gave civilians an odd piece of advice to blow the cover of Hamas militants portraying as IDF soldiers.

As the war spread to other parts of Israel and blood-thirsty Hamas militants look for Israelis, there is a growing possibility of them portraying themselves as Israel Defence Forces’ soldiers.

Bennett’s advice was shared through a WhatsApp message with Channel 12 News Israel, an Israeli-broadcaster. He advises the people in a voice message, saying, “If the IDF knocks on your door, it could be terrorists, so don’t open it right away.”

He advised people to ask which unit the soldiers are from, and to consider asking a "code" question.

The code question, he said, is "who represented Israel in the Eurovision."

Bennett added: "The terrorists will not know."

Bennett was earlier seen with the military, as he joined for the reserve duty after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel over the weekend. Since then, thousands of Israelis have been killed and hundreds have been captured.

The Eurovision is an international song competition organised by the European Broadcasting Union. Each participating country in the event submits an original song to be performed live with other competing countries, to decide the winner in the end.

Similarly, Israel also participated in the Eurovision 2023, in which, Noa Kirel represented the country. Her song, “Unicorn”, topped Israeli music charts.

Bennett was referring to this in his audio message to warn off Israelis from getting caught by Hamas militants. The advice might help, as Israelis will ask questions, not specifically this one, but other country- related questions as well, before letting anyone in.

Death toll crosses 1,300 amid Israel-Hamas war

More than 1,300 people have been killed- civilians and soldiers, after since Hamas launched its surprise attack against Israel. The toll is based on the recent report by Israeli and Palestinian officials.

Residents told Channel 12 News that Hamas militants were going door to door in Kibbutz Be'eri, a border community, trying to break into Israeli homes and kidnap people.

In other nearby kibbutz communities, residents described locking themselves in bomb shelters and safe rooms to avoid being taken captive amid the surprise attack on Israel on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)

