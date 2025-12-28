/Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia ‘extremely critical’, son Tarique Rahman visits her in hospital

In an update on the health of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, her personal physician has said that she is in an "extremely critical" condition. Zia, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman is undergoing treatment at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital since November 23. She has been on ventilator support since December 11. In a statement, Dr AZM Zahid said, "It cannot be said that her condition has improved. She is passing through an extremely critical phase. If, by Allah’s mercy, she can get through this critical period, we may hear something positive." Dr AZM Zahid also said that Zia is on ventilator support “to give rest to her lungs and other vital organs.”

Meanwhile, Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman has returned to Bangladesh on Dec 25 after 17 years in self-imposed exile. Rahman arrived in Dhaka with his wife Dr Zubaid, daughter Zaima and pet cat Zeebu. The BNP is widely seen as an election frontrunner. Addressing the supporters after he returned to Bangladesh, Tarique pitched for a new Bangladesh that is united. He paid tributes to Osman Hadi and called 2024 July uprising against Hasina and her government as “Liberation of Bangladesh.” Referring to Martin Luther's 'I have a dream' speech, Rahman said, "I have a plan, for the people of my country." "We need to safeguard peace in Bangladesh at any cost. Be it men, women, or children, upholding the peace and dignity of Bangladesh should always be the first priority. We will all work together and build our desired Bangladesh," said Rahman. Soon after the speech, he visited his mother at Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara.

