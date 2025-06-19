/For ‘standing by our side’: Netanyahu thanks Trump, says ‘Israel is stronger than ever’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (Jun 18) thanked US President Donald Trump for “standing by our side.” This comes as Israel waits for Trump’s decision on whether the United States will join Israel’s military operations against Iran.

“We are in continuous communication, including last night—we had a very warm conversation,” Netanyahu said in his daily video statement.

Netanyahu said that Israel is suffering “many losses, painful losses.”

“But we see that the home front is strong, the people are steadfast, and Israel is stronger than ever,” he said. He highlighted that “intense fighting continues in the Gaza Strip.”

“We will continue until we bring everyone home and until Hamas is fully defeated,” the Israeli prime minister said.

Trump’s threats to Iran

Trump has consistently shown support for Israel, even threatening Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On Wednesday, the US President said that the fall of Iran’s leadership ‘could happen’. He added that he has not made the decision yet whether the United States would join Israel in military actions to bomb Iran’s Fordow Nuclear Facility.

When asked whether Washington is planning for such a scenario, Trump said that “we have a plan for everything.” He added that he will be meeting with his advisers in the Situation Room in an hour.

As the tensions with Iran escalate, Khamenei on Wednesday said that Iran will not surrender, warning that “any US strike will have serious, irreparable consequences.”

Hours later, Trump claimed that the Islamic Republic wants to “negotiate.” However, Iran’s Mission to the UN said that no Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House, calling Trump’s claims “despicable lies.”

Speaking to reporters at a new flag pole installation event in the White House, Trump also hinted that he might join Israel in striking Iran, or might not do it, adding that nobody knows what he’s going to do.

When asked about joining Israeli strikes on Iran in the air, the US president said, “I may do it, I may not do it.”