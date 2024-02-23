Florida moves ahead with bill imposing social media ban on kids, governor's nod remains

Florida lawmakers on Thursday (Feb 22) took a step towards enactment of one of the toughest bans on the use of social media by children in the history of the United States, and the bill – which talks about now allowing kids below the age of 16 on such platforms – has now been sent to the governor.



The controversial law aims at protecting the mental health of children against the "addictive features" of such platforms, in the wake of online dangers like cyberbullying, facing sexual predators, and teen suicide.



The Senate cleared the legislation by 23-14 and the bill then returned to the House where it was passed by a stunning majority of 108-7.



The bill has now reached the governor's table, where for making it a law, the bill needs to be signed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

Ron DeSantis remains sceptic regarding legislation

DeSantis has expressed scepticism regarding the legislation. Other states have made similar efforts which have been blocked by courts.



"We're talking about businesses that are using addictive features to engage in mass manipulation of our children to cause them harm," said the bill's sponsor Republican Erin Grall, while speaking to the Florida Senate on Thursday (Feb 22).



However, DeSantis, who has earlier expressed his sympathies towards the fears of people regarding the impact that social media has on children, expressed concerns regarding parental rights.



"A parent has the right to opt in," he said, in a press conference Thursday (Feb 22). The governor, who earlier ran for president and dropped out from the race in January, has several times said that parents should have more control over decisions which affect their children, especially in the field of education.

Under DeSantis, several laws have been passed by Florida to curtail teaching regarding gender identity and sex education in schools and to stop diversity programmes which were going on in state-funded universities.



The officials have also removed many books from school library shelves in the state in recent months, which were seen as inappropriate for children by school boards and conservative parents.



As per critics, such a law, which targets social media use, will violate the First Amendment of the US Constitution which guarantees freedom of speech.



Social media networks generally have a minimum age bar of 13 to open an account although very less measures have been adopted by companies to ensure compliance with the provision.