US President Joe Biden's dog bit Secret Service members at least 24 times in less than a year

US President Joe Biden's dog Commander bit US Secret Service agents in at least 24 incidents reportedly before he was removed from the White House, new documents reveal.

The newly released USSS documents, which came out to the public through Freedom of Information requests, showed that there were nearly 24 occasions where the German shepherd either bit or attempted to attack Secret Service staff members or others between October 2022 and July 2023.

These incidents include members of the Secret Service being bitten on the forearm, wrist, waist, elbow, shoulder, thigh and chest.

Biden's pet dog left the White House in October 2023 following an incident where a Secret Service agent was immediately rushed for medical treatment following a severe bite.

In June 2023, one of the agents required stitches on the forearm after a "deep bite" by the dog.

In another incident that took place in July 2023, an agent developed a severe deep open wound and needed six stitches after being bitten in the hand by the dog.

He also lost a significant amount of blood due to the dog bite.

An unnamed senior agent had in an email, suggested that agents safeguarding Biden and his family "must be creative to ensure our own personal safety".

"The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when Commander is present - please give lots of room (staying a terrain feature away if possible)," the agent wrote.

Commander attacked officer in the presence of Jill Biden

In an October 26, 2022, Secret Service email, an unnamed officer recounted Commander charging at him in the presence of First Lady Jill Biden, CBS News reported.

Another incident on December 11, 2022, involved an agent being bitten twice in the Kennedy Garden of the White House while in the presence of President Biden after Commander was taken off his leash, as described in emails.

The president showed concern for the injured agent, who received medical attention from White House personnel and was able to complete his shift.

In an official statement, the US First Lady spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander conveyed that "the First Family is actively working on strategies to help Commander adapt to the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds."

Commander was gifted to the Bidens as a puppy in December 2021 following the passing of their German Shepherd, Champ. In the same year, Biden's other German Shepherd, Major, was relocated to Delaware to live with friends of the Bidens after being involved in multiple biting incidents at the White House.