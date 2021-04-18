Five rockets target Iraq base hosting Americans: security source

Five rockets targeted Sunday an Iraqi airbase hosting US soldiers and at least two projectiles hit the facilities of an American firm that provides maintenance to planes, a security source said.

The rockets targeted Balad airbase north of Balad, and two crashed into a dormitory and a canteen of US company Sallyport, the source told AFP.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the United States routinely blames Iran-linked Iraqi factions for such attacks on its troops and diplomats.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

F-16 aircraft are stationed at the Balad airbase north of Baghdad, and several maintenance companies are present there, employing Iraqi and foreign staff.

There have been around 20 bomb or rocket attacks against American interests, including bases hosting US soldiers, since US President Joe Biden took office in January.