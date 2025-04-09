Can humans survive underwater? Divers do it using special equipment, officers in the submarine spend months aboard, and a biomedical engineer lived underwater for 100 days. If this is possible, then is it also possible for people to live in special houses in the ocean? A company thinks it is and is striving to not only build these settlements but also have a human give birth under water in the next 25 years.

A UK startup called DEEP is calling on brilliant minds to work with them and make the ocean an attractive place to live.

"Vanguard", the first house under water

DEEP started working on building "subsea habitats" a few years back and is on track to send six people to live in these residences. The first underwater home is being called "Vanguard", and the company aims to set it up by the end of this year. The habitats are 3D-printed structures constructed of metal wire and capable of withstanding the increased pressure of the ocean.

Vanguard will measure only 300 square feet and can support three divers up to around 325 feet. Situated in the ocean's "sunlight zone", it will be used for short-term missions. Following the results, the structures will be scaled up to house six people. Named "Sentinels", they will be built at a depth of 656 feet, at the cusp of the ocean’s "twilight zone." Sentinels will be like regular houses built on the ground and will have six bedrooms, a kitchen, a science lab, and a toilet.

Plans of first baby born underwater

DEEP has etched out plans for the next 25 years and is hoping to stay on track. It aims to establish 10 multi-span developments across the world by 2035 and dreams of having the first underwater birth by 2050.

This is not the first time that humans have explored living on the seabed. Sealab and Conshelf were two projects that came up with the idea in the 1950s and 1960s. The former carried out missions under the water, with the longest one lasting 28 days. However, the agenda of having humans living in oceans was boxed up.

In 2023, Joseph Dituri, known as “Dr. Deep Sea,” spent 100 days at the Jules’ Undersea Lodge in Key Largo, Florida, and set a Guinness World Record.

German aerospace engineer Rudiger Koch recently broke Dituri's world record after spending 120 days in a submerged capsule off Panama's coast. The capsule was 11 metres below the surface and spanned 30 square metres, and it was equipped with a bed, toilet, TV, computer, and exercise bike.

Challenges of living underwater

Just like living on another planet or the International Space Station has its challenges, so does residing in a house in the ocean. When Dituri was living in the underwater lodge, he missed seeing the sunlight.

Other experiments show that the bigger problem would be returning to the surface. It can lead to health conditions and even death since bubbles can form in the bloodstream, leading to decompression sickness.

The human circulatory system can also take a hit because of the air since creatures living underwater breathe in denser air.

However, Dituri reported that he got greater amounts of REM sleep underwater. His cholesterol levels decreased, and his body shrunk by roughly half an inch.

Besides, entering the waters is likely to have an adverse effect on the already-thriving marine life, which is struggling to survive in the warming climate.

China building underwater space station

China is working on a "deep-sea space station" at around 6,500 feet underwater. It is expected to become operational by 2030 and would be able to house six researchers for up to a month.