Medicine to treat sexually transmitted gonorrhoea is in the late stages of trials. In a recent study published by The Lancet, a drug called gepotidacin has proved to be effective in treating uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women and girls of 12 years of age and older.

The drug has proven to prevent bacteria from replicating in the body, and it has also been approved by the Food and Drug Administration in March. If the drug is approved for gonorrhoea, it will not only be the newest drug to treat the bacterial infection but also a drug to be approved since the 1990s. As per a study published in The Lancet, it is increasingly becoming the need of the hour to get new ways of treating the infection, and a new drug is important, as no new medication has been developed since the 1990s.

Researchers wrote, “Gonorrhoea is a common sexually transmitted infection which, if not treated promptly, can result in serious complications, especially for women, where it can lead to increased risks of ectopic pregnancy and infertility. Cases of drug-resistant gonorrhoea have increased rapidly in recent years, reducing the options for treatment.”

The study also noted that the new treatment protocol can be a crucial tool in battling the rise of the sexually transmitted gonorrhoea strains that are now becoming resistant to the treatment that has been standardised.

Gonorrhoea is a common infection and is also the second most common sexually transmitted bacterial infection in the United Kingdom. 601,319 cases were reported in 2023, according to data recorded. Gonorrhoea and other sexually transmitted infections are becoming resistant to antibiotic treatment, and that is making its treatment tricky.