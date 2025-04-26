A serial killer is rumoured to be roaming the streets of New England after eight bodies, mostly female, were found in several regions in March and April. The police have not confirmed that a serial killer is on the loose, although people on social media think there is one. The first time speculations started was after a Facebook group started talking about the deaths. However, officials have not confirmed that the deaths are linked.

A woman who was found dead off a bike path in Springfield on Tuesday is the eighth one, fuelling speculations that one killer might be involved in all the deaths. However, authorities have not announced that the eight victims are connected in any manner.

New England serial killer? Dead bodies found across the region

Till now, officials have found dead bodies in New Haven, Norwalk, Groton and Killingly, Connecticut; Foster, Rhode Island; and Framingham, Plymouth. New England is a region in the northeastern United States comprising six states: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

Addressing the deaths, the Hamden County District Attorney in Massachusetts urged the public not to believe everything they read on social media, since this can spread misinformation and unverified claims. Hamden County DA Anthony Gulluni said his office is thoroughly investigating each act of violence.

He added that false narratives can "compromise active investigations" and lead to "a sense of chaos that does not reflect the full picture."

"At this time, there is no indication that these incidents are connected to each other or are they [are] part of a larger public safety threat."

He has asked the public to come forward with any relevant information they might have about the killings.

"New England Serial Killer" Facebook group

The news of a serial killer was triggered after a Facebook group called "New England Serial Killer." Soon after, it had to change its name since the social media platform's rules do not allow such words. Thousands of users have joined it, and currently it has 66,700 members, with nearly 20,000 joining just this month alone.

Google searches for "New England serial killer" also saw a spike around April 7, according to data from the search engine. People in the group think that these deaths cannot be a coincidence, and one person is likely behind all of them.