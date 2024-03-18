FBI returns 22 historic artefacts to Japan looted after Battle of Okinawa found in Massachusetts home

Centuries-old artefacts which were looted following the Battle of Okinawa during World War II have been recovered and returned to Japan, said the FBI. The 22 historic artefacts were discovered in an attic by a family in Massachusetts, United States among their late father’s personal belongings.

‘Substantial piece of Okinawan history’

The Boston division of the FBI said that they recovered 22 artefacts which date back to the 18th and 19th centuries which had been lost for almost 80 years and represent a substantial piece of Okinawan history.

The recovery followed a lengthy investigation which began in January 2023 after the FBI received a call from a family which said that they found what appeared to be valuable Asian art in their late father’s personal effects, said the US federal law enforcement agency in a statement.

The 22 artefacts also included a hand-drawn map of Okinawa from the 19th century, and various pieces of pottery and ceramics, according to officials.

The image shows a hand-drawn map of Okinawa dating back to the 19th century.

“When taken together, they really represent a substantial piece of Okinawan history,” said Geoffrey Kelly, special agent and art theft coordinator at FBI Boston.

The family, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that their father was a World War II veteran but never served in the Pacific Theater.

The family had alerted the authorities after checking the FBI’s National Stolen Art File and found that at least four of the scrolls discovered had been listed in their database about 20 years ago. The US federal law enforcement agency was able to authenticate the artwork.

The World War II Battle of Okinawa was fought between the US and Japanese forces on the island which was said to be the largest of the Ryukyu Islands. During the battle, many important documents and treasures of the Ryukyu Kingdom were taken, according to officials.

A typewritten letter, which was found with the artefacts helped confirm they were looted during the last days of World War II.

About the 22 artefacts

The artefacts included six painted scrolls – three of which were one piece that appeared to have been divided into three pieces – and revealed “portraits of Okinawan royalty in vivid reds, golds, and blue accents,” said the FBI.

Kelly noted that these artefacts were important since they depict Okinawan royalty and are a piece of their cultural identity.

“A nation’s cultural identity is really summed up in the artefacts and the history. This is what makes a culture. And without it, you’re taking away their history. And the surest way to eliminate a culture is to eliminate their past,” said the art crime coordinator for FBI Boston.

The official handover of the artefacts took place on Friday (Mar 15) and was confirmed by Governor of Okinawa Prefecture Denny Tamaki.