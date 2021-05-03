Facebook to decide Donald Trump's fate on its platforms on May 5

Facebook Inc on Monday announced that it would give its verdict on former US President Donald Trump’s suspension on the platform on May 5. The company’s independent oversight board announced the decision on Twitter. The verdict would decide the fate of Trump’s future on Facebook and Instagram.

Trump was removed from social media platforms after the January 6 riots at the US Capitol which reportedly were spearheaded by his supporters. The company feared further violence which could be caused by his posts and decided to block.

Since then, the case has been passed over to the company’s oversight board. The board was created by Facebook in response to criticism over how the company handled problematic content on its website.

In mid-April the company said that it had extended the public comment period on the case. According to the board, the Trump case has received 9,000 comments so far, more than any other case.

Earlier, former US president and reality show star, Donald Trump, has announced his plans to return to the 2024 presidential elections with the aim of conquering the White House again.

"Yes, 100%. And the polls show that everybody wants me to do it. 100%, I'm thinking about running," the twice-impeached former president said. His statement came after Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan apartment and offices were raided by federal authorities.

Trump, who was often labelled as 'racist' and was opposed to immigration also complained about the inflow of immigrants under the Biden rule. "Now everybody's pouring into our country, it's out of control. It could destroy our country if it keeps going and the longer it goes, the harder it is to stop. We had the best border that we've ever had in history admitted by everybody, and all they had to do is leave it," he said.

"They're going to give our country away to China. China will take over this country if they don't do something very quickly. And they've been very, very weak on China. They don't want to do it," he continued.

Alleging Biden of being selfish and benefitting from China, Trump claimed the Biden family has earned money out of China and is therefore not taking strict actions against China.