Explainer | Why is there a brouhaha over China’s hypersonic missile test and how other nations fare?

On October 24, Financial Times reported that the Chinese military tested two earth-circling hypersonic weapons in July and August, raising eyebrows across the world.

The missile circled the Earth at a low altitude and a velocity of more than five times the speed of sound, although it missed its target by more than 30 kilometres (19 miles), according to the report.

The news of the test spread like wildfire, with the US dubbing it a Sputnik moment — a reference to a tectonic event in 1957 when the erstwhile-USSR took the lead in global space race and launched the first artificial intelligence satellite, stunning Washington.

The test comes at a time when there have been growing tensions between the US and China over a range of issues including Taiwan, trade disputes and speculation that Covid originated in a virology lab in Wuhan, which Beijing denies.

What are hypersonic missiles?

Hypersonic weapons are normally defined as fast, low-flying and highly manoeuvrable weapons designed to be too quick and agile for traditional missile defence systems.

These missiles are launched by a rocket into Earth’s upper atmosphere at speeds of Mach 5 and above, at least five times the speed of sound or 6,174 kilometres (3,836 miles) per hour, before manoeuvring towards a target.

There are two main types of hypersonic weapons —hypersonic cruise missiles and hypersonic glide vehicles.

Hypersonic cruise missiles, which are powered by scramjet engine, are limited to below 100,000 feet (30,000m), whereas hypersonic glide vehicles can travel higher.

The hypersonic missile tested by China belongs to the hypersonic glide variant.

Depending on the design, they are capable of carrying nuclear payloads, raising strategic concerns for not just the US, but also to its rival India.

Which countries have hypersonic technology?

Apart from China, US and Russia have also been developing hypersonic weapon technology.

Russia has been developing a range of new hypersonic weapons that President Vladimir Putin has dubbed “invincible.”

In July it successfully tested the Zircon, a ship-launched hypersonic missile.

It already has Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles and the air-launched Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles in its arsenal. Russian officials say the Avangard has reached a staggering 33,000 kilometres per hour during tests

According to a recent report by the US Independent Congressional Research Service, the US, Russia, and China possess the most advanced hypersonic weapons programs, although the Financial Times article suggests that China has now taken the lead.

A number of other countries, including Australia, India, France, Germany, and Japan, are also developing hypersonic weapons technology. North Korea reportedly test-fired a newly developed hypersonic missile just last month.

India’s hypersonic missile programme

India is also working on hypersonic missiles and hopes to have one by 2025.

On 7 September 2020, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had successfully test-fired Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV), making it only the fourth country in the world after the US, China and Russia to develop and test the technology.

India is also working on a hypersonic version of the BrahMos cruise missile.

