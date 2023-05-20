Exclusive: Tibet Matters March a wake-up call for India and world, says TYC president Gonpo Dhundup

The month-long Tibet Matters March that began on April 29 is close to its culmination on May 23. The march, organised by the Tibetan Youth Congress, may end next week but the struggle of Tibetans against China’s decades-long oppression doesn’t end here. However, this march will start an even stronger campaign against China that will help in echoing the Tibet issue.

WION spoke to the President of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), Gonpo Dhundup. Dhundup is leading this month-long march undeterred even amid the heavy rainfall, with 80 other volunteers from the regional chapters of TYC in India and Nepal. Significance of the timing of the Tibet Matters March The Tibet Matters March began on April 29 in Sikkim’s Gangtok and will end on May 23 in Assam’s Tezpur. The date and time of the march hold a significant meaning.

On April 29 in 1998, the Tibetan Freedom Struggle in exile attained a major milestone when Pawo Thupten Ngodup self-immolated to protest against the lack of international attention and support for the suffering of Tibetans and the freedom of Tibet. Since then, this day is observed as Tibetan Martyr Day to commemorate the sacrifice of Pawo Thupten.

May 23 marks another important event; it is the day when His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama internationally repudiated the 17-point agreement at Tezpur. The 17-point agreement was a document pertaining to the status of Tibet within the People’s Republic of China. It was signed between the Central People’s Government and the Tibetan government on May 23, 1951.

The 14th Dalai Lama ratified the agreement in the form of a telegraph on October 24, 1951. However, the 14th Dalai Lama repudiated the agreement nearly eight years later on April 18, 1959, when he issued a statement declaring that the agreement was made under duress. Day 18 of the TYC ‘Tibet Matters March’ started with a heavy rainfall but we are unstoppable. The participants are determined to continue despite the challenges.

No matter how difficult the circumstances maybe, we will resist and overcome. We won’t stop until Tibet is free. pic.twitter.com/MVPVXFEZDb — Gonpo Dhundup (@tamogondup) May 16, 2023 × Furthermore, the “particular date and place are outlined to send a clear and concrete message to the G20 leaders that China’s ‘diplomatic assurances’ are not to be trusted’, said Gonpo Dhundup.

“We have been organising this March after a long Covid-19 gap and it’s significant amidst the continuous implementation of expansionist policies by the Chinese communist regime.” Tibetan youth has contributed to Tibet’s cause China in the past has tried to create a rift among the Tibetans, especially among the youth through various methods. Either through Chinese agents’ infiltration into the community or through the hackers who spread misinformation on social media, China has tried every tactic to mislead Tibetans.

But it has not succeeded in this objective, said Dhundup. "So far, Tibetan youth in every corner of the world are actively involved in the Tibetan movement, and we hope that they will continue to engage in activism work. I don't think China's effort to eradicate Tibetan culture and identity has something to do with Tibetan youth."

“It is because of the numbness of the international community, they have been a silent spectator of a cultural genocide. It’s the responsibility of every one of us to keep alive the culture that can contribute to the world's peace and harmony,” he added. Tibet Matters March: A wake-up call for India? Tibet was invaded by China in 1949. Since then, over 1.2 million out of 6 million Tibetans have been killed, over 600 monasteries have been destroyed and thousands of Tibetans have been imprisoned.

Tibetan people have taken refuge in many countries, including India and the world has also aided Tibet in voicing its issues at international forums.

As India shares its border with China, it becomes even more important for the Indian leadership to resolve the issue. Dhundup affirms that this march may be seen as a wake-up call for India.

“Many countries are adopting resolutions in support of the Tibetan cause, and our March might be a call for Indian leadership to take a firm stand on the Tibet issue, which will have a long-time national security benefit to India. India has been there with us from the beginning and we have high hope that the Indian government will play a significant role in resolving the Sino-Tibet conflict, “he said.

On May 19, the Tibet Matters March reached its Day 20 and left from Nagaon at 5 am IST. Although it rained heavily on the way, the volunteers were dedicated to continuing the March. After walking for 25 km, the volunteers reached Samaguri, Assam.

