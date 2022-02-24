Even amid Russian 'military operation' on Ukraine, Imran Khan-Vladimir Putin meet to go ahead as planned

While Ukraine bears Russian missile strikes, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as scheduled.

Amid the ongoing crisis at the Ukraine-Russia border, Khan arrived in Moscow late on Wednesday.

During his ill-timed visit to Russia, the first such trip by a Pakistani PM in 23 years Imran Khan aims to push for the construction of a long-delayed, multibillion-dollar gas pipeline in collaboration with Russian companies.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian premier, will meet with Khan during this visit. The two men are expected to discuss issues regarding economic cooperation.

The Pakistani Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting also tweeted that "Speculations about PM

@ImranKhanPTI visit are misplaced. The Visit is proceeding and PM will return to Pakistan tonight as per schedule"

Pakistani media reported earlier that Moscow and Islamabad were in talks regarding the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin this year.

According to a Pakistani newspaper, Putin's visit has been discussed for the past two years, but couldn't materialize due to a variety of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of the launch of a military operation against Ukraine on Thursday, several reports emerged that the Russian forces have fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine.

News agencies also stated that Russia has landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

World leaders have condemned the attack, warning that "the world will hold Russia accountable" for its attack against Ukraine, and the "catastrophic loss of life" this attack will cause.

(With inputs from agencies)