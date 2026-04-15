/Europe plans ‘coalition of the willing’ for Strait of Hormuz security mission — but without US

European nations are quietly working on a post-conflict maritime strategy to secure one of the world’s most critical trade arteries—the Strait of Hormuz—while deliberately keeping the United States out of the mission.

According to officials, the proposed coalition would focus on restoring confidence in commercial shipping once hostilities in the region subside. The effort would include mine-clearing operations, naval escorts, and surveillance—but only after the fighting ends.

French President Emmanuel Macron made the position clear, stating the mission would exclude nations directly involved in the conflict. He emphasized that it would be an international defensive effort, not aligned with “belligerent” parties such as the U.S., Israel, or Iran.

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French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot reinforced the conditional nature of the plan, saying, “The mission we are referring to could only be deployed once calm has been restored and hostilities have ceased.”

He added that coordination with regional powers like Iran and Oman would be essential—suggesting that Tehran’s approval may be a prerequisite.

The proposal has already drawn interest from key European players, including Germany, which has traditionally been cautious about overseas military engagements. Berlin’s potential involvement could significantly expand the scale and capability of the mission, given its strong financial resources and specialized naval assets.

Later this week, Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to convene a virtual summit with dozens of countries to discuss the initiative. Notably, the United States will not be part of these discussions. China and India have been invited, though their participation remains uncertain.

⚖️ A Strategic Divide with Washington

The exclusion of the U.S. highlights growing transatlantic tensions. European leaders have been reluctant to support Washington’s more aggressive approach, including calls from former U.S. President Donald Trump to forcibly reopen the strait or blockade Iranian ports.

Macron dismissed such ideas as impractical, arguing that reopening the waterway by force would be “unrealistic” and expose vessels to significant risks, including missile threats.

Many European governments also fear being dragged into a broader conflict that lacks public support at home.

Trump, however, has criticized Europe’s cautious stance and warned that the U.S. could reconsider its commitment to NATO if allies fail to step up.

🚢 What the Plan Looks Like

The proposed European-led mission has three key objectives:

Clear the backlog of stranded vessels currently stuck in the strait

Conduct large-scale demining operations, as Iran is believed to have mined parts of the waterway early in the conflict

Provide ongoing naval escorts and surveillance to ensure safe passage for commercial ships

Demining is expected to be a major undertaking. While the U.S. has reduced its minesweeping capabilities, European nations collectively operate more than 150 such vessels—giving them a strategic advantage in this area.

The mission is likely to mirror the EU’s Red Sea operation, known as Operation Aspides, which deployed rotating naval assets to protect commercial shipping from Houthi attacks.

Security analysts stress that even after a ceasefire, military protection will remain critical to restoring trade flows. As Mujtaba Rahman of Eurasia Group noted, “There will need to be at some point an escort system or some convoy to protect ships.”