/Rohingya boat tragedy: 250 missing after vessel capsizes in Andaman Sea en route to Malaysia

About 250 people are feared missing after a boat carrying Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals capsized in the Andaman Sea, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration. The vessel, which reportedly carried more than 250 men, women, and children, is believed to have sunk due to severe weather conditions and overcrowding. It had departed from Teknaf in southern Bangladesh and was heading toward Malaysia.

“The trawler … reportedly sank due to heavy winds, rough seas and overcrowding,” the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement on Tuesday. Each year, thousands of Rohingya, Myanmar’s persecuted Muslim minority, risk dangerous sea journeys to escape violence and repression. Many flee overcrowded refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, where over a million displaced people live in difficult conditions after escaping Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

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The region has seen ongoing conflict between Myanmar’s military and the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed group fighting for territorial control. Early reports suggest the boat carried about 280 passengers when it left Bangladesh on 4 April. The Bangladesh Coast Guard confirmed that nine survivors, including one woman, were rescued on 9 April.

“The Bangladeshi flag carrier MT Meghna Pride … spotted several people floating in the sea using drums and logs, and rescued them from deep waters near the Andaman Islands,” a coast guard spokesperson said. “This tragedy highlights the devastating human cost of protracted displacement and the continued absence of durable solutions for the Rohingya,” said the UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration.

Survivor Rafiqul Islam described being deceived by traffickers who promised employment in Malaysia. “A number of us were kept in the holding area of the trawler; some died there. I was burned by oil that spilled from the trawler,” he said. “We floated for nearly 36 hours before a ship rescued us from deep water.”