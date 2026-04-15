'DRILL, BABY, DRILL...AND NO MORE...': Trump urges UK to expand North Sea oil and gas production, says Aberdeen ‘should be booming’

US President Donald Trump has once again urged the UK to expand oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, telling Sir Keir Starmer’s government to ‘drill, baby, drill’. In a fresh social media outburst, Trump said ‘Aberdeen should be booming’ and repeated his opposition to wind energy, calling for ‘no more windmills’ in Scotland. His remarks come as pressure mounts on the UK government to reconsider its stance on North Sea exploration, particularly amid rising oil prices and ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Posting on Tuesday (April 14), Trump wrote: “Europe is desperate for Energy, and yet the United Kingdom refuses to open North Sea Oil, one of the greatest fields in the World. Tragic!!! Aberdeen should be booming. Norway sells its North Sea Oil to the U.K. at double the price. They are making a fortune. UK, which is better situated on the North Sea for purposes of energy than Norway, should, DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! It is absolutely crazy that they don’t… AND, NO MORE WINDMILLS!”

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Trump has consistently criticised the UK’s energy policies, claiming earlier this year that government decisions have made it ‘impossible’ for companies to develop domestic reserves. During his state visit to Britain last year, he dismissed wind power as an ‘expensive joke’ and encouraged greater use of North Sea oil and gas.

The comments are part of a broader pattern of criticism directed at Sir Keir Starmer, with the two leaders clashing over the Middle East conflict. Recently, Trump compared Starmer to Neville Chamberlain and mocked him in speeches, questioning the UK’s military contributions. Debate over North Sea drilling has intensified in recent weeks, with growing calls for approval of projects such as Jackdaw and Rosebank as global oil prices surged.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair also weighed in, urging increased drilling and warning that the crisis in Iran has exposed the UK’s dependence on global fossil fuel markets. While the government has denied imminent approval of new projects, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has signalled openness to exploration at both Rosebank and Jackdaw.