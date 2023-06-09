EU reaches deal on more equitable refugee hosting

The European Union on Thursday (June 8) reached a deal on a revision of rules to share hosting of asylum seekers more equitably. The breakthrough was achieved after a fraught day of negotiations between European Union interior ministers in Luxembourg. Sweden, which currently holds the bloc's rotating presidency, made the announcement of the agreement.

In order to go through, the deal needed approval from a majority of countries that represent at least 65 per cent of the bloc's population. The agreement has come through after years of wrangling over asylum policy.

European interior affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson hailed a "hugely significant step" for the EU on migration.

"These are not easy decisions for everyone around the table, but they are historic decisions," said German interior minister Nancy Faeser.

The proposal tabled at the meeting called for compulsory help between EU countries, but with an option of doing that in one of two ways.

EU countries face priority to share hosting of asylum seekers who mainly arrive in countries on the bloc's outer rim, like Italy and Greece.

The agreement says that countries that refuse to host refugees would be required to pay 20,000 euros (USD 21,000) per person. The money will go to a fund managed by Brussels.

Poland and Hungary voted against the proposals, while Bulgaria, Malta, Lithuania and Slovakia abstained.

The preliminary agreement opens the way for negotiations with the European Parliament on legislation that could be adopted before European elections in June next year.

Parliament president Roberta Metsola said lawmakers were "ready to start negotiations immediately to reach a deal". Spike in number of asylum seekers The number of asylum seekers has increased after a pause caused by Covid pandemic. The issue hence, has jumped up the priority list of the bloc.

The European Commission had put forth its suggestion of a new pact in 2020. This was based on quota system. But the plan was not accepted as countries like Hungary, Poland among others objected to it.

Sweden, then put forth two compromise texts: one that called for the hosting-or-cash approach by all member states, and the other on asylum procedures on the EU's external borders.

The second text makes EU member states put in place a fast track mechanism at the borders for arrivals from countries deemed as safe in order to facilitate their return.

"These files constitute the two main pillars of the reform of the EU asylum system and is key to a good balance between responsibility and solidarity," the Swedish presidency tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)

