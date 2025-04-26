Virginia Giuffre, a woman who accused disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein and Britain's Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, has taken her own life at her home in Australia, her family said Saturday. Giuffre was a US and Australian citizen. She was 41.

"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia," the family said in a statement provided to AFP by her agent.

"She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

Giuffre was trafficked by Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell between 2000 and 2002, forced into sexual encounters with powerful men.

She accused Epstein of using her as a sex slave.

She accused and sued Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. The scandal forced the Royal Family to strip him of his military titles in 2022 and shuffle him off into retirement.

The prince, who denied the allegations, avoided trial by paying a multimillion-dollar settlement in March 2022.

'It became unbearable for Virginia to handle'

"There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia," the family said, remembering her "incredible courage and loving spirit".

"In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."

Giuffre left three children, Christian, Noah, and Emily, who were "the light of her life", her family said.

Her lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, said Giuffre had been a "dear friend" and a champion for other victims. "Her courage pushed me to fight harder, and her strength was awe-inspiring."