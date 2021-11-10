Endangered Asiatic lions test positive for COVID-19 in Singapore

Four endangered Asiatic lions in Singapore have tested positive for COVID-19.

They had started exhibiting symptoms including coughing and sneezing after coming into contact with infected zookeepers.

According to Sonja Luz, from Mandai Wildlife Group, ''All the lions remain bright, alert and active.''

''We expect that the lions will make a full recovery with minor supportive treatment.''

All the infected lions have been placed in isolation in their den. Other animals in the zoo were also tested for coronavirus.

The Mandai Wildlife Group said that three keepers from the Night Safari Carnivore section have tested positive for COVID-19.

The park is an open-air zoo home to hundreds of animals, which welcomes visitors at night.

Meanwhile, the country also reported 3,397 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 169 from dormitories for migrant workers. With this, the total number of cases in the country has increased to 2,24,200.

The Ministry of Health reported 12 deaths due to coronavirus-related complications that pushed the death toll to 523.

Animals have become infected with the virus on previous occasions. Lions, tigers, and gorillas have tested positive at US zoos, while domestic cats and dogs have also been hit.



