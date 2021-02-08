Seoul to give free COVID-19 tests to pets

South Korea's capital says it will give pet dogs and cats free coronavirus tests if they come into contact with infected humans and show symptoms.

A Seoul official told an online briefing that pets found infected with the virus must be quarantined at their homes or a city-run facility for 14 days. Officials are ready to conduct free tests of pets starting Monday.

The central government last week released guidelines on virus tests on pets, after a cat in the southeastern city of Jinju became the country's first animal confirmed to have COVID-19. The cat belongs to a mother and daughter who were among dozens of confirmed patients associated with a Jinju religious facility.

There is, however, no evidence that animals transmit the deadly coronavirus to humans. But the pets are being tested because they are in close contact with humans. Other local governments plan to launch similar tests for pets in line with the central government's guidelines.

Meanwhile, South Korea's tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases fell below 300 on Monday for the first time in more than two months.