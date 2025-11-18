/Elon Musk’s X goes down for desktop users: What’s happening?

The microblogging platform, X, owned by Elon Musk, is down for several users across the country. Based on the data from Downdetector, the problem increased sharply in the last 24 hours. The major issues flagged were with the feed (44 per cent), the website itself (30 per cent), and server connections (27 per cent). This downtime appears to be affecting users globally, though mobile apps are less impacted.

The problem occurred due to the global outage of Cloudflare, as it has also reported downtime. Cloudflare is a global internet infrastructure company that provides security and traffic management for websites.

Cloudflare serves as a protective layer and traffic manager for thousands of online platforms. When it experiences problems, numerous websites and apps may slow down or go offline, which could be why Twitter users are encountering widespread connectivity issues.

Engineers are reportedly looking into both outages, though no official announcement has been made so far.

This is not the first instance when the X has gone down and bothered its regular users. It is a recurring disruption over which several users experienced problems while accessing it. Previously, similar issues have arisen, ranging from feed failures to posting restrictions, and have surfaced multiple times.