Elon Musk reveals how he converted his house into a nightclub back in college to pay rent

Elon Musk has been a major talking point in the past couple of weeks as the billionaire tech entrepreneur bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal. There have been a number of opinions regarding his takeover of Twitter and even his appearance at the Met Gala created major headlines.

The Tesla CEO has been the founder of a number of companies but while replying to a Twitter user, he revealed that he once transformed his house into a nightclub in order to earn money for rent.

Yeah, kids starting with lots of money usually have much less motivation than those who have nothing.



When we started our first company (Zip2) in 95, I had over $100k of student debt, a computer I built myself and a few thousand dollars. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022 ×

If being born to a well-off family is why @ElonMusk succeeded extravagantly in life then explain to me why all these rich kids go to art school, never get a job, and waste away, the user tweeted.

Replying to the post, Musk said - “Yeah, kids starting with lots of money usually have much less motivation than those who have nothing. When we started our first company (Zip2) in 95, I had over $100k of student debt, a computer I built myself and a few thousand dollars”.

Yeah, we paid for rent by turning the house into a nightclub & charging $5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022 ×

Following this interaction, another Twitter user called Pranay Pathole joined the conversation and said – “And here people spread lies about you already belonging to a wealthy family & that your dad owned an emerald mine. While starting Zip2 you guys didn't have a place to stay & had to shower at YMCA. Also, while in college didn't u guys turn ur room in a nightclub to afford rent?”

“Yeah, we paid for rent by turning the house into a nightclub & charging $5,” Musk replied.