Elon Musk reveals he has 'happy monkey' with wires in its brains

SpaceX owner Elon Musk has once again hit the news with a unique revelation. In an interaction, Musk claimed one of his startups has got a monkey playing video games.

Musk has claimed employees of one of his startups have got wires going into the brain of a monkey which is allowing him to play video games.

"He's a happy monkey," Tesla owner, Musk said in an informal conversation with users of one of his apps.

This was revealed during his chat on Clubhouse, which is a private social app developed to host informal conversations.

"We have a monkey with a wireless implant in their skull with tiny wires who can play video games with his mind," he said. "You can't see where the implant is and he's a happy monkey. We have the nicest monkey facilities in the world. We want them to play mind-Pong with each other."

The topic started when he was asked about the developments at Neuralink, which started in 2017. Talking about the same, he explained that the basic "idea with neural link is addressing brain and spinal injuries".

Explaining it further, he said this will however not have wires coming out but will "there are primitive versions of this device with wires sticking out of your head, but it's like a Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires that go into your brain."

Later, he also tweeted "Please consider working at Neuralink!"

The whole conversation took place at the Clubhouse app which has gained nearly two million users in the last 10 days.