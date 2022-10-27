Elon Musk changes Twitter bio to 'Chief Twit', shares clip of entering HQ. Watch

Elon Musk has changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit” and his location to “Twitter HQ (headquarters)”, which is based in San Francisco, ahead of the Friday deadline to close down the $44 billion acquisition deal.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Tesla chief shared a clip on the microblogging site showing him entering the main Twitter office and carrying a bathroom sink.

"Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" the billionaire tweeted with the video of himself strolling in the lobbying area, smiling and laughing.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022 ×

CNN had earlier reported that the 51-year-old tech mogul was expected to visit the San Francisco office this week to address the staff.

“As you’ll soon see or hear, Elon is in the SF office this week meeting with folks, walking the halls, and continuing to dive in on the important work you all do,” Twitter Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland told staff on Wednesday in an email, which has been accessed by CNN.

“If you’re in SF and see him around, say hi! For everyone else, this is just the beginning of many meetings and conversations with Elon,” the mail said.

According to Bloomberg, Musk is on the verge of finalising the deal, and is expected to complete the process by Friday.

The billionaire had until October 28 to close the $44 billion deal, or risk facing trial in November.

Also read | Musk tells bankers, co-investors he will close $44bn Twitter deal by Friday: Report

The latest tweet by Musk is an indication that the takeover is all set in motion after he earlier backtracked upon the deal.

Also read | Elon Musk plans major update for Twitter

The future of Twitter under Musk’s reign remains uncertain as he had recently told his prospective investors that he intends to downsize nearly 75 per cent of the company’s staff and that Twitter had already planned massive layoffs even if the deal did not go through, according to the Washington Post.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: