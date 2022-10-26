Elon Musk plans major update for Twitter

Even though there is still time before he finalises the $44billion acquisition deal, Elon Musk seems to be in the mood to make major changes to how the Twitter app would function once he takes over.

In a tweet, the 51-year-old billionaire indicated that the microblogging site might host a built-in video feature to compete with the likes of YouTube, in a bid to shore up additional revenues for the app.

Responding to a Twitter thread about how this might be executed, Musk posted a winking face emoji.

“Once @elonmusk takes over, I wonder if @TwitterSpaces platform can evolve towards video and compete with @YouTube for content creation…” the Twitter thread read.

“It is insane that Twitter has not currently implemented a YouTube clone. Half my tweets are links to YouTube videos. Twitter does not capture any value here. If users could watch monetised videos on Twitter, Twitter would capture ad revs and massively increase [revenues].”

Once @elonmusk takes over, I wonder if @TwitterSpaces platform can evolve towards video and compete with @YouTube for content creation.



Those using Twitter on their iPhone should be able to use this new feature you’ve sited to create high quality video/audio content I’d think — Emmet Peppers (@EmmetPeppers) October 25, 2022 ×

On various occasions, Musk has suggested that Twitter would not only function as a mere microblogging site, but rather he would like to see it compete with other apps like TikTok and WeChat.

At the start of October, the Tesla chief said that buying Twitter is an “accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”

Though he did not provide further details, his tweet was hinting towards creating “super apps” which are popular in China and other parts of Asia.

The most prominent example of a super app is WeChat, where one can video chat, message, stream and make payments.

A super app has been described as a platform that can offer various services under one app.

