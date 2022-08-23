Election strategy or 'clickbait voyeurism'? Italian PM hopeful posts rape video on Twitter

Another day, another politician, another controversial tweet. This time at the centre of this storm is Giorgia Meloni who is leading the race to become Italy's next Prime Minister.

The politician who as per the publication Jezebel "opposes abortion rights, has spoken out against same-sex marriage, and recently recorded a statement, in three languages, trying to convince the world that she is not a threat to democracy" has been accused of shameful election conduct, exploiting a rape victim.

On Monday, the Brothers of Italy party's Meloni, who could very well become Italy's first female prime minister tweeted a video which showed a Ukrainian refugee being sexually assaulted on the streets of Italy.

The Guardian reported that local authorities in Piacenza have confirmed that a 55-year-old woman was attacked early on Sunday on a pavement. The video was reportedly shot by someone in a flat with a view of the street. The attacker was later taken into custody.

Along with the tweet, Meloni reportedly wrote "One cannot remain silent in the face of this atrocious episode of sexual violence against a Ukrainian woman carried out in daytime in Piacenza by an asylum seeker."

“A hug to this woman. I will do everything I can to restore security to our cities," she added.

The tweet almost immediately received a backlash, drawing a barrage of criticism online, especially from Meloni’s political opponents.

Enrico Letta, the head of the Democratic party called Meloni's use of the video "indecent" and said that "respect persons and victims comes first."

Indecente usare immagini di uno #stupro. Indecente ancora di più farlo a fini elettori. Il #rispetto delle persone e delle vittime viene prima di ogni cosa. — Enrico Letta (@EnricoLetta) August 22, 2022 ×

As per Guardian Igiaba Scego, a prominent Italian writer of Somali heritage termed it "clickbait voyeurism" and accused Meloni of exploiting the rape victim for her electoral campaign.

Former Minister of Economic Development, Carlo Calenda called the use of the rape video unworthy. "Reporting a rape is one thing. Using the video for election purposes is simply unworthy."

Denunciare uno stupro è una cosa. Utilizzarne il video per scopi elettorali è semplicemente una cosa indegna. @GiorgiaMeloni hai fatto una cosa indecente. pic.twitter.com/EEfHphRB0m — Carlo Calenda (@CarloCalenda) August 22, 2022 ×

Meloni however claimed on Facebook that her competitors had used the rape to attack her while ignoring the victim to avoid dealing with what she called the immigration issue.

"I am honestly ashamed of political leaders who, while using rape to attack me, do not spend a word of solidarity for the victim, obviously for fear of having to face the issue of the security emergency aggravated by immigration illegal by the masses."

(With inputs from agencies)

