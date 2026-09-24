/'Eight-decade-old structure ineffective': India, G4 nations push for UNSC reform

The G4 countries Brazil, Germany, India and Japan have called for an early overhaul of the United Nations Security Council. Foreign Ministers of the G4 nations in a joint statement on Tuesday accused the UN body of being unable to fulfil its central responsibility of maintaining international peace and security.

The statement issued after a meeting on September 22 on the margins of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, questioned the Council’s representativeness, legitimacy, credibility and effectiveness, arguing that the 80-year-old structure no longer reflects current geopolitical realities.

“The G4 Ministers noted that the UNSC is currently unable to effectively discharge its core responsibility of maintaining international peace and security."

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The foreign ministers highlighted UN Security Council’s “eight-decade-old architecture”, as the main reason for the present situation.

They "expressed strong concern at the lack of progress during the previous IGN session as well. Specifically, they conveyed their serious reservations against the presentation of a so-called bridging proposal even prior to commencement of text-based negotiations."

Jaishankar calls for a more responsive council

Meanwhile, India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar after his meeting with his G4 counterparts said they discussed about a Security Council capable of reflecting present-day realities.

Taking to X he wrote, “Discussed the imperative of reformed multilateralism and a more representative, responsive and effective UN Security Council that reflects today’s global realities."

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Johann David Wadephul echoed similar sentiments saying, “Since the founding of the UN the world has changed profoundly." He called for a more inclusive Council and more appropriate representation for African voices.