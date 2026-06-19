/Egypt announces quadrilateral meeting with Pakistan, Saudi, and Turkish counterparts

Egypt's Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty will host his counterparts in the Mediterranean city of Alamein on Sunday (June 21). The participants will include representatives from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, Cairo's foreign ministry confirmed. In a statement, the ministry stated Badr Abdelatty “will hold a quadrilateral meeting on Sunday with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, followed by an expanded session of talks and a joint press conference.”

The ministry has not specified any further details on the agenda of the meeting. But the only stark point is that all the mentioned countries were impacted by the war and were actively involved in the mediation between Iran and the US. The four foreign ministers last convened in April during a diplomatic forum in Antalya, a Turkish resort city.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Their upcoming meeting in Alamein follows the Swiss foreign ministry's announcement that US-Iran talks in Switzerland, originally scheduled for Friday to follow up on a war-ending agreement, have been postponed. Consequently, the White House confirmed the cancellation of US Vice President JD Vance's planned trip to Switzerland for those talks.