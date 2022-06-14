Early signs of virus surge in England and Northern Ireland due to Omicron variants: UK ONS data

According to data released by UK's Office for National Statistics(ONS), coronavirus cases may be starting to rise in Northern Ireland and England driven by the BA.1, BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants.

The ONS said in England the estimated number of people testing positive for the virus was 797,500 which was equal to 1.46 per cent of the population.

In Northern Ireland, the ONS data indicated that there could be 27,700 people estimated to have been hit by the virus which was equal to 1.51 per cent of the population and in Scotland the number could be as high as 124,100 people testing positive for the virus which was equal to 2.36 per cent of the total population.

ONS said: "There were early signs of a possible increase in the percentage of people testing positive for the virus in England and Northern Ireland."

Britain is one of the worst-hit countries due to the virus with over 22 million coronavirus cases and more than 180,000 fatalities since the pandemic first took hold in the country in March 2020.

ONS said data indicated that virus cases were on the rise in north-west, the southeast and in capital London with "early signs of an increase in the east of England."

The report further added that coronavirus testing had decreased in the west Midlands and the south-west including in the east Midlands and Yorkshire.

ONS also added that those between 35 to 49 years had tested positive for the virus in the week ending June 2 and there were "early signs of an increase in those aged school year 12 to those aged 24 years."

