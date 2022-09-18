EAM leaves for an 11-day visit to the US; will attend UNGA, Quad, BRICS meets

The External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar is en route to the United States for an 11-day visit from 18-28 September 2022. The EAM is set to attend meetings of several groupings including the foreign ministers' meetings of Quad nations and BRICS nations. Dr Jaishankar will also represent India this year at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

During the visit, the EAM is also scheduled to meet with senior officials of the incumbent US President Joe Biden's administration including the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Additionally, he is also set to hold several other plurilateral, trilateral and bilateral meetings.

A statement released on Saturday by the Ministry of External Affairs indicated that during his visit Dr Jaishankar will be in New York from September 18 to 24, where he is set to lead the Indian delegation for the “high level week” at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The EAM will also address the 77th UNGA at forenoon on September 24, said the statement. The theme for this year’s UNGA is “A watershed moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.” Subsequently, while he is in New York, Dr Jaishankar will also participate in plurilateral meetings of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) grouping which includes India, Australia, Japan and the US and the conference for the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) grouping.

“In keeping with India’s strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, EAM will be hosting a Ministerial meeting of the G4 (India, Brazil, Japan, Germany), as well as participating at the High Level Meeting of the L.69 Group on ‘Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council’”, the MEA said. The L.69 Group is a grouping of 42 developing nations from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Small Island Developing States, that are focused on UNSC reform.

On the other hand, Dr Jaishankar will hold three key trilateral meetings – one with France and Australia, the other with France and UAE and also meet his counterparts from Indonesia and Australia. He will also hold bilateral meetings with his foreign ministers of the G20 nations and UNSC member states and so on, the MEA indicated.

On September 24, in order to commemorate the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the EAM will address a special event called “India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action”. The event will reportedly highlight India’s development journey and its contributions to South-South Cooperation. It is also expected to be addressed by the President of the 77th UNGA, foreign ministers of several nations and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) administrator.

During his visit, the EAM will reportedly also meet UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the incoming President of UNGA, Csaba Kőrösi. Dr Jaishankar will also participate in meetings for the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) grouping, India-Presidency Pro Tempore CELAC and India-CARICOM.

“Upon completing his 77th UNGA-related engagements, the EAM will visit Washington D.C. from 25-28 September for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. His program includes inter alia, discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken; senior members of the U.S. Administration, US business leaders, a round-table focused on S&T and interaction with the Indian Diaspora,” said the MEA.

According to the statement, the ministry believes that the EAM’s visit will enable “a high-level review of the multifaceted bilateral agenda and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues to further consolidate the India-US strategic partnership”.

