/EAM Jaishankar calls for "choking" terror financing at ASEAN regional forum

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has delivered a firm message on counter-terrorism during the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting in Manila, declaring that "acts of terrorism will have consequences" and calling for zero tolerance. Addressing fellow foreign ministers on Thursday, Mr Jaishankar stressed the need to "choke" the financial resources that fuel terrorism, while highlighting India's contributions to regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. Pakistan was among the participants at the ARF gathering this year, represented by FM Dar.

The minister welcomed the Manila Plan of Action, noting that its five pillars align closely with India's own approach to the Indo-Pacific. He emphasised collaborative efforts in disaster relief, including sharing best practices, developing common standard operating procedures, and conducting joint exercises.

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"India promotes a collaborative approach to disaster relief," Mr Jaishankar said. He pointed to the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), regular deployment of field hospitals, search and rescue operations, and provision of relief materials. India has supported rehabilitation after cyclones in Sri Lanka, the Philippines and Jamaica, and earthquakes in Myanmar, Venezuela and Afghanistan.

On security, the minister advocated prioritising maritime domain awareness. He cited India's Information Fusion Centre, the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) initiative, and the deployment of Indian forces from the North Arabian Sea to the Western Pacific as contributions to countering piracy, trafficking, narcotics and securing commerce.

EAM Jaishankar also warned against attempts to undermine non-proliferation and disarmament norms. He called for a responsible, human-centric approach to artificial intelligence and greater cooperation on cybercrimes. Attacks on maritime shipping and civilian infrastructure are "unacceptable", he said, and commerce through international waterways must remain safe.

On the South China Sea, a persistent flashpoint, India expressed hope for "a substantive, effective and legally binding Code of Conduct (CoC) fully compliant with UNCLOS 1982" that respects the legitimate rights of all users.