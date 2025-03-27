Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, welcomed their fourth child; he announced the birth of his daughter on social media with a post. Sheikh Hamdan and his family named her Hind.

His social media post read: "Alhamdulillah for the completion of blessings and the fullness of grace. God has blessed us with our newborn: Hind, daughter of Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum."

"O Allah, grant her a heart filled with your love, and make her one who remembers you, and let her grow in your light and guidance. And bestow upon her the garment of health and well-being,"

The name 'Hind' means abundance, and the child has been named after her grandmother, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan became the Crown Prince of Dubai in 2008. He is the Deputy Prime Minister and handles the portfolio of the Minister of Defence of the UAE. He is the second son of Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

The Crown Prince is an adventure sport enthusiast and is quite active on his social media; his followers enjoy his online posts. The comment section of his posts are usually filled with love and appreciation. It won't be wrong to say he is often seen winning hearts, and the netizens love interacting with him.

In a recent post he was seen breaking his fast with soldiers; he wrote, "I had the pleasure of breaking my fast with the current cohort of the National Service at the training center in Sweihan to celebrate the holy month of Ramadhan. ‎‏The National Service Program is more than a training regiment, it is a journey that builds character, confidence and creates true patriots that care deeply for their nation. I am proud of every young man and woman that serves our country, they are the protectors of what our nation stands for and are the builders of its future."