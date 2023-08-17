Dramatic video shows passengers running for their lives after bus catches fire in Argentina

Passengers were forced to flee after a bus unexpectedly burst into flames on Wednesday (August 16) in Argentina.

News agency Reuters reported that the massive fire incident led to tension and panic on the highway in Buenos Aires.

The report by the news agency mentioned that the fire happened on the General Paz highway.

The video of the same was also shared. It was filmed by Buenos Aires police security cameras.

The footage showed the fire quickly engulfing the entire.

It also spread across the asphalt due to fuel spillage, impeding the transit of vehicles.

Avenida General Paz is the name of the motorway beltway that encircles Buenos Aires.

It is one of the few toll-free highways in Argentina and roughly follows the city's and the province's border.

For the majority of its length, it has three lanes in each direction, and between the Pan-American Highway and the Ro de la Plata, it has five lanes.

