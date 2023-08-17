ugc_banner

Dramatic video shows passengers running for their lives after bus catches fire in Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina Edited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Aug 17, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

Passengers run out of the bus after it catches fire in Argentina. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The fire also spread across the asphalt due to fuel spillage, impeding the transit of vehicles 

Passengers were forced to flee after a bus unexpectedly burst into flames on Wednesday (August 16) in Argentina. 

News agency Reuters reported that the massive fire incident led to tension and panic on the highway in Buenos Aires. 

The report by the news agency mentioned that the fire happened on the General Paz highway. 

trending now

The video of the same was also shared. It was filmed by Buenos Aires police security cameras. 

The footage showed the fire quickly engulfing the entire. 

It also spread across the asphalt due to fuel spillage, impeding the transit of vehicles. 

Watch the video here: 

Avenida General Paz is the name of the motorway beltway that encircles Buenos Aires. 

It is one of the few toll-free highways in Argentina and roughly follows the city's and the province's border. 

For the majority of its length, it has three lanes in each direction, and between the Pan-American Highway and the Ro de la Plata, it has five lanes. 

(With inputs from agencies)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

WATCH | Woman climbs into Rome’s historic Trevi Fountain to fill water bottle

Pakistan to choose ex-central banker as finance minister 

China at 'crucial juncture' as ageing crisis to worsen in next decade: Report

Topics