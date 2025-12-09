/Dozens of flights cancelled, rail services disrupted as Storm Bram batters UK & Ireland

Thousands of passengers are experiencing delays and cancellations on their rail journey on Tuesday as Storm Bram lashes the UK. The Met Office has predicted wind speeds reaching 90mph in northwest Scotland and rainfall up to 100mm across south Wales and south Devon.

Amber weather warnings are in place for parts of southwest England, south Wales, and northwest Scotland, while yellow warnings for wind and rain extend across Northern Ireland, Northumberland and sections of northwest England.

Flights were cancelled

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Travel disruption is widespread, with flights, ferries and rail services affected. Airports have grounded several flights, ferry operations have been halted, and speed restrictions are in force on rail routes in Scotland, according to a report in the Independent.

British Airways cancelled its early domestic services from London Heathrow, while Belfast City Airport suspended at least 18 flights due to “adverse weather conditions.” Meanwhile, Dublin airport was also hit hard, where at least 42 flights were cancelled because of strong winds, including links with Paris and Amsterdam.

In addition, Traffic Scotland predicted that several bridges closed around 2 pm on Tuesday, and they will remain shut till Wednesday evening due to high winds. These include Skye Bridge, Kessock Bridge, Dornoch Bridge and Cromarty Bridge.

The Great Western Railway stated that due to flooding, the line between Par and Newquay is closed. It added: “Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”