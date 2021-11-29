Don't give in to Iran's blackmail, says Israeli PM Naftali Bennett as nuclear talks resume

As Iran began talks with Western nations on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned countries over "Iran's nuclear blackmail".

"Such a murderous regime should not be rewarded," Naftali Bennett said as an EU delegation began talks with Iranian officials in Vienna after a five-month break.

Also Read: Israel and Iran broaden cyberwar to attack civilian targets

"Iran deserves no rewards, no bargain deals and no sanctions relief in return for their brutality," the Israeli PM Bennett said in a blunt attack on the Iranian leadership.

The Trump administration had pulled out of the nuclear deal with Iran three years ago and imposed harsh sanctions against the country as Iran began to restart its nuclear programme.

Also Read | Either we agree on everything or agree on nothing: Iran

"Do not give in to Iran's nuclear blackmail," Bennett warned as negotiators met in Vienna.

However, the Biden administration expressed interest to revive the deal, however, Iran has insisted all sanctions imposed by former President Trump should be dropped.

Also Read: Ahead of nuclear talks, Iran conducts military exercise

UK foreign minister Liz Truss had earlier assured Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid that Britain will ensure Iran does not secure a nuclear weapon while stating that "all options are on the table" if the talks don't work.

However, Iran said it was determined to salvage the deal and there was "willingness" and "seriousness" to get back.

(With inputs from Agencies)