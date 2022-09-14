Donald Trump's unannounced visit to Washington DC sparks rumours

Former United States president Donald Trump was spotted playing golf on Monday (September 12). The images from the Virginia golf course went viral.

In the images, Trump can be seen touring the grounds of the Sterling property. Brad Enie, who is Trump's director of grounds for the club, can also be seen in the pictures and videos that surfaced on social media platforms.

The purpose of the visit is not clear, but the images appear to show that he was probably inspecting or giving a tour of his club's golf course.

He wrote on Truth Social, "Working today at @TrumpWashingtonDC on the Potomac River. What an incredible place!"

When reports emerged that Trump was flying to the DC area, they sparked rumours and speculations over the visit.

There's an evident curiosity among people over the unexpected and unannounced visit to the nation's capital, Washington, DC.

After his scandalous departure from office in January 2021, Trump has only visited Washington DC once.

This smacks of wanting to have a conversation where they feel safe the feds aren’t listening. https://t.co/fnDV7SOpLS — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) September 12, 2022 ×

It’s time to re-evaluate whether or not golf is a sport pic.twitter.com/B85s8nqyCp — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) September 12, 2022 ×

That’s a private meeting, not a golf game, today in rainy Sterling, VA. @AP photos blown up. Who is with him and why no golf clubs? 🤔#TrumpinDC #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/ziWkTer0Ar — FloridaKaren (@KarenInSoFlo) September 12, 2022 ×

Now, the users are weighing in on the surprise visit. Some theories suggest Trump may be in DC to avoid being arrested by the Department of Justice. Some say he is to receive medical treatment at Walter Reed. There is no official statement on the same.

Reports have claimed that the former president might get indicted in relation to the January 6 attack and his apparent move to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Trouble mounted for Trump as the FBI is probing his alleged mishandling of classified documents. The investigation accelerated dramatically when Trump revealed on August 8 that the FBI had raided his home.

