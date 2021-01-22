Donald Trump is out of office, but his troubles keep on piling up

He may be out of office, But Donald Trump is certainly not out of troubles.

The cloak of protection afforded by the presidency is largely gone.

It has been just two days and his rivals seem to be lining up for a shot.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is insistent on Trump's impeachment trial with the proceedings beginning on December 25 in Senate.

Also read | Trump impeachment to be sent to Senate on January 25

Attorneys in New York are investigating his business dealings and add that they will stop at nothing in pressing charges against private citizen Trump.

The district attorneys in Manhattan are reportedly investigating Trump's hush-money payout to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Also read | Twitter suspends account linked to Khamenei's website, clarifies it's fake and not his

Several commercial banks, including Trump's biggest lender Deutsche Bank have indicated that they no longer want to do business with him.

In Georgia, prosecutors are planning to open a criminal investigation against the former president over his attempts to overturn the results of the presidential election in the state.

Threat to life

There seems to be a threat to his life as well from Iran.

Last year, Trump had said that the US has killed the "number one terrorist" in the world after Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike in Iraq.

Iran has not forgotten its revered general's assassination and wants to take revenge against now civilian Trump.

The official Twitter account of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei posted an image which showed a golfer, resembling Trump playing golf and a drone is hovering over him.

The caption said: "revenge is certain".

There has been no comment from Iran, but the threat cannot be downplayed.

This is not the first time that something similar to this has happened and two weeks back, the Chief Justice of Iran Ebrahim had warned, saying: "those who had a role in this assassination and crime will not be safe on earth".

"Do not presume that someone, as the president of America, who appeared as a murderer or ordered a murder, may be immune from justice being carried out," he had said.

Trump has extended secret service protection to his family as well, including his four adult children and two of their spouses.

Right before he left office, the former Republican president issued a directive to extend post-presidency secret service protection to his children.

Under the country's federal law, Trump, his wife Melania and their 14-year-old son Baron are the only people entitled to secret service protection.

But Trump wanted everybody covered, and given the threats from iran, the high-security makes sense.