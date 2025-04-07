Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has shared his thoughts on US President Donald Trump's tariffs on countries. This matter has been discussed globally, as these tariffs have not spared even seals and penguins.

"The country is 100% behind the president on fixing a global system of tariffs that has disadvantaged the country. But, business is a confidence game and confidence depends on trust. President Donald Trump has elevated the tariff issue to the most important geopolitical issue in the world, and he has gotten everyone’s attention. So far, so good," Ackman tweeted.

He highlighted how other countries have taken advantage of the US by protecting their home industries at the expense of millions of American jobs and economic growth.

He said, "But, by placing massive and disproportionate tariffs on our friends and our enemies alike and thereby launching a global economic war against the whole world at once, we are in the process of destroying confidence in our country as a trading partner, as a place to do business, and as a market to invest capital."

Further added, "The president has an opportunity to call a 90-day time out, negotiate and resolve unfair asymmetric tariff deals, and induce trillions of dollars of new investment in our country. If, on the other hand, on April 9th we launch economic nuclear war on every country in the world, business investment will grind to a halt, consumers will close their wallets and pocket books, and we will severely damage our reputation with the rest of the world that will take years and potentially decades to rehabilitate."

Talking of market crashes, Ackman highlighted that when new investments stop, consumers stop spending money, and businesses have no choice but to curtail investment and fire workers.

"It is not just the big companies that will suffer. Small and medium size businesses and entrepreneurs will experience much greater pain. Almost no business can pass through an overnight massive increase in costs to their customers. And that’s true even if they have no debt, and, unfortunately, there is a massive amount of leverage in the system."

He added, "The consequences for our country and the millions of our citizens who have supported the president — in particular low-income consumers who are already under a huge amount of economic stress — are going to be severely negative. This is not what we voted for."

Ackman is of the opinion that business is a confidence game and with the tariffs, Trump is losing the confidence of business leaders around the globe