US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 22) slammed the Bishop who mid-sermon during the traditional inaugural service lectured him about "mercy" for vulnerable groups, including immigrants and the LGBT community.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, the US President said that the Washington National Cathedral's Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde was a "nasty" Trump hater.

Labelling Budde a "Radical Left hard line Trump hater", Trump said her service was very boring and uninspiring and claimed that "she owes the public an apology!".

What did the bishop say to Trump?

On Tuesday (Jan 21), the Washington National Cathedral's Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde used the US president's traditional inaugural service to urge Trump to show "mercy" to vulnerable groups, including immigrants and the LGBT community. Her plea came as, on day one of office, Trump signed a slew of executive orders aimed at ending what the right-wing decries as "woke" culture.

Speaking during the traditional prayer service that takes place on the morning after the Presidential inauguration, Budde called for Trump to have some "mercy".

"I ask you to have mercy, Mr President," the bishop said softly.

The Republican president, seated in the front pew alongside First Lady Melania Trump, appeared visibly displeased as Budde called for compassion. "There are gay and lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families," she said, highlighting the fears felt by many.

She also defended undocumented immigrants, describing them as essential workers who are "not criminals."

"The people who pick our farms and clean our office buildings, who labour in poultry farms and meat-packing plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals — they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation," she said, adding, "But the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals."

Trump dismisses Bishop's plea

After the service, Trump dismissed the bishop's remarks, saying, "I didn't think it was a good service" and suggesting "They could do much better."

Watch what he said here:

President Trump following National Prayer Service: "Not too exciting, was it. I didn't think it was a good service. No...They can do much better." pic.twitter.com/iNpWGKaXhN — CSPAN (@cspan) January 21, 2025

This unanticipated confrontation came as the newly inaugurated President of the United States (POTUS) repealed multiple Joe Biden-era executive orders promoting LGBTQ equality and issued an order decreeing the legality of only two genders.

Trump, who during his campaign trail had vilified diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies in the federal government, in an executive order put the staff on paid leave. He also ordered that the Trump administration only use "clear and accurate language and policies that recognise women are biologically female, and men are biologically male".

The new administration also pushed forward with controversial executive orders, including suspending the arrival of asylum seekers and expelling undocumented migrants.

