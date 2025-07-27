/DOGE used AI to eliminate redundant US regulations: Report

The Donald Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is considering using artificial intelligence to generate a "delete list" of federal regulations. The department aims to reduce 50 per cent of rules before the first anniversary of Trump's inauguration. The “Doge AI Deregulation Decision Tool” will analyze 200,000 government regulations and delete those redundant.

DOGE, which was spearheaded by Elon Musk until May, says that the administration can do away with at least 100,000 of these regulations. It made the conclusion after gettingfeedback from the administration's staff, according to the Washington Post.

The newspaper reported that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) used the AI tool to make “decisions on 1,083 regulatory sections”. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau used it to write “100% of deregulations”.

Three HUD employees told the Post that AI was used to review hundreds of lines of regulations to find redundancy.

During his presidential campaign, Trump claimed that these regulations were increasing the cost of goods and promised that he would aggressively reduce these regulations. After becoming the president, he asked the heads of all government departments to review these regulations in coordination with the newly formed department.

White House spokesperson Harrison Fields told the newspaper said “all options are being explored” to achieve the president’s deregulation promises.

He said the plan is in its early stages and is being conducted in consultation with the White House.

"The Doge experts creating these plans are the best and brightest in the business and are embarking on a never-before-attempted transformation of government systems and operations to enhance efficiency and effectiveness," he said.