/Dodging or denying? Russian FM Lavrov talks about Russia hitting American factory in Ukraine - Here's what he said

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday (August 24) either denied or dodged a question on whether Russia hit an American-owned factory in Ukraine. He said that "never-ever" Russia deliberately targeted any sites that are not linked to the military abilities of Ukraine.

During an interview with NBC, Lavrov was further questioned about the site, which was attacked by Russia, was an electronic factory and not a military factory, adding that coffee machines were produced there.

"I understand that some people are really naive, and when they see a coffee machine in the window, they believe that this is the place where coffee machines are produced," he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Our intelligence has very good information, and we target only, as I said, either military enterprises, military sites, or industrial enterprises directly involved in producing military equipment for the Ukrainian army," Lavrov added.

He, while answering the reporter's question, said that if you believe there is American capital in an enterprise which is used to produce weapons to kill Russians, adding, "be it anybody's capital that this gives impunity to those who build weapons to kill us, I don't think so, I don't think this is fair. This is kind of, I would say, imperialistic."

When Lavrov was again asked if he was confirming that Russia did in fact target and attack an American-owned company, he replied, "I did not say that I confirmed that incident. I never heard of it."

"I haven't heard about the episode, and if you can send me some reference to this incident to which you referred, I would look at it," he said.

This comes after Russia launched one of its largest aerial attacks on Ukraine, hitting an American factory in Mukachevo, western Ukraine, on early Thursday, the Ukrainian officials said.