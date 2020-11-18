Doctor plays piano for 10-year-old cancer patient during surgery

Doctors watching the bran activity of a 10-year-old during the removal of a double tumour saw something uncanny.

When the music playing on a piano next to the boy was interrupted, his brain activity changed too.

Molecular biologist and musician Emiliano Toso was playing a grand piano in the operation theatre to cause a therapeutic effect on the body, which is recognised by medical professionals.

As reported by Reuters, the team of doctors was led by doctor Roberto Trignani to perform the four-hour-long operation.

A still image taken from a video shows medical staff led by Dr. Roberto Trignani performing surgery to remove a double tumour in the spinal cord of a 10-year-old child as molecular biologist Emiliano Toso plays music on the piano with a frequency believed to have a therapeutic affect on the patient at the Salesi Pediatric Hospital in Ancona, Italy, November 16, 2020 | Reuters

"We have tried to stop and then restart the music, noticing the patient's response, despite the fact that he was under total anaesthesia the brain perceived the music and this was very exciting," Toso told Reuters.

According to the doctors, the patient is doing well but more tests are required to ascertain his condition.

"Everything went well, there were no complications. There was a magical atmosphere of complete harmony," Trignani, head of the neurosurgery unit at the Riuniti hospital in the Italian city of Ancona said, reported Ansa news agency.