Despite disagreements over January 6, Pence still 'close to' Trump

Even despite disagreements over January 6 developments, former US vice president Mike Pence insists he is still close to ex-president Donald Trump.

On Monday, the former vice president told Fox News, “You can't spend almost five years in a political foxhole with somebody without developing a strong relationship."

“January 6 was a tragic day in the history of our Capitol building, but thanks to the efforts of Capitol Hill police [and] federal officials, the Capitol was secured,” Pence added.

“We finished our work, and the president and I sat down a few days later and talked through all of it. I can tell you that we parted amicably at the end of the administration, and we've talked a number of times since we both left office,” the leader said.

After he certified the Electoral College votes that gave Joe Biden the presidency, the Trump supporters turned on Pence.

The leader had reportedly disapproved of Trump’s actions on the day, which led to the infamous Capitol riots. The former president has since publicly criticised Pence for certifying the vote.

In the interview, Pence slammed withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan as an “example of what weak leadership means on the world stage."

(With inputs from agencies)