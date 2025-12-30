/Demolition of Chinese monument in Panama sparks Beijing anger

The demolition of the Chinese monument at the Mirador del Puente de Las Américas, a scenic overlook near Panama’s iconic Bridge of the Americas, has ignited a diplomatic firestorm. The monument, an Eastern-style arch and obelisk, stood as a tribute to the significant contributions of Chinese immigrants to Panama’s history, particularly their labour in building the Panama Canal and the Twin Ocean Railway in the 19th century. Offering stunning views of the canal and bridge, the site held cultural resonance for Panama’s Chinese community, established for generations.



Arraiján Mayor Stefany Peñalba justified the demolition, announced on December 28, 2025, via a social media post, as a “preventive and technical” decision to enhance the site for tourism. “We assume responsibility for the actions taken at the Mirador del Puente de Las Américas… This was an autonomous decision that does not intend to offend or negate the cultural legacy of the Chinese community in Panama,” she stated, promising a renovated park.



However, the nighttime demolition has been widely criticised, with the Chinese community alleging they were denied a chance to repair or relocate it.

The decision has drawn sharp rebukes from Beijing. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian condemned the act, stating, “China deplores the forced demolition by relevant local authorities in Panama, and has protested… The monument stood as a witness and memorial to the time-honoured friendship between China and Panama, and to the tremendous contribution of Chinese workers who travelled across the oceans… some even paying the ultimate price during the construction.”

The move impacts the Panama-China relations, with political undertones as US President Trump tries to stake a claim to the Panama Canal.



Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino has reacted to the development in a strong way. In a Facebook post, he said, "There is no justification whatsoever for the barbarity committed by the mayor of Arraiján in demolishing the monument to the Chinese Community built on the Bridge of the Americas". He pointed out that the Chinese community is "traditional in our country, with generations established here, and deserves all our respect. An investigation should be launched immediately. Such an irrational act is unforgivable."



The controversy coincides with former US President Donald Trump’s recent claims that the canal treaties are a “bad part” of the Carter legacy, reflecting US anxieties about Chinese influence.