/YEARENDER 2025: Here are the most Instagrammable international destinations Indians travelled to this year

From Paris and Bali to Dubai and the Maldives, these seven international destinations dominated Indian Instagram feeds in 2025 with reels, selfies, and travel stories
From Eiffel Tower sunsets to cobbled Montmartre lanes, Paris remained a top Instagram obsession for Indian travellers in 2025. Cafes, museums, and dreamy street shots dominated feeds, with honeymooners and solo explorers alike chasing the perfect Parisian aesthetic
Bali’s charm never faded for Indian tourists this year. From floating breakfasts in Ubud to cliffside temples in Uluwatu, the island delivered wellness, luxury, and budget travel in equal measure, making it one of the most photographed destinations on Indian Instagram feeds
Dubai continued to be India’s go-to international playground. Sky-high views from Burj Khalifa, desert safari reels, luxury shopping hauls, and glittering night skylines made Dubai a constant presence on Indian travel grids throughout 2025
Hot air balloons floating over fairy chimneys turned Cappadocia into an Instagram dream for Indian travellers. Sunrise shots, cave hotels, and flowing gowns created viral moments, cementing the region as one of 2025’s most aesthetic international travel picks
Crystal-clear waters, overwater villas, and barefoot luxury kept the Maldives high on Indian wishlists. Whether honeymooners or luxury seekers, Indian tourists flooded Instagram with drone shots, turquoise lagoons, and sunset silhouettes straight out of a postcard
Snow-covered Alps, scenic train rides, and storybook towns made Switzerland a timeless favourite in 2025. Indian travellers embraced cinematic landscapes, lake-side portraits, and mountain reels, reviving the country’s classic Bollywood-meets-Instagram appeal
Bangkok blended chaos and colour perfectly for Indian tourists this year. Street food reels, temple backdrops, floating markets, and rooftop nightlife kept the city buzzing on Instagram, making it one of the most vibrant and relatable travel destinations of 2025