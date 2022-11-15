Democrats won't be able to codify Roe v. Wade as they lack enough votes, says US President Joe Biden

Despite Republicans poor performance in the midterm elections, US President Joe Biden on Monday (November 14) stated that he does not anticipate being able to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

Prior to election day, Biden emphasised how important it was to elect more Democrats to the House. He said, "If we do that, here's the promise I make to you and the American people: The first bill I will send to Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade."

But now as Republicans seem certain to regain the House, it seems a bit difficult for Democrats to stick to their promise. As of Monday, Republicans hold 212 House seats, while Democrats hold 203. The Republicans are currently ahead in seven of the 10 races. The party only needs to secure three to claim its victory, Fox News reported.

The president made his current remarks after his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali while attending the G20 summit.

During a press conference, a reporter asked the president whether Americans should anticipate Congress with regard to abortion rights. Biden retorted, "I don't think they can expect much of anything other than we're going to maintain our positions." He added, "I'm not going to get into more questions. I shouldn't even answer your question."

He continued, unless something exceptional occurs in the House, they won't be able to do so as there aren't enough votes.

Eagerly waiting for results, he said, "I think we're going to come very close in the house but I don't think we're going to make it."

The president said that he'll be signing the bill on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade in January next year. The Democrats intended to make abortion rights the focal point of the elections.

